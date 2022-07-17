Have you been the victim of an online real estate rip-off?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the real estate market the way it is, it’s not surprising scammers are trying to take advantage of buyers and renters who are just looking for a place to live. And sometimes of unsuspecting property owners.

But there are red flags you can look for when searching on popular real estate websites to help you avoid becoming a victim.

When you see different pricing: If the cost is lower than the same property listed on other websites, beware.

Sending money: Don’t send money to a stranger through peer-to-peer apps.

Check for the real property owner: You can check on a county’s property appraisers’ website to find the real owner of a property. All you do is type in the address to see who the true owner is. Below you’ll find direct links, county-by-county.

Florida counties:

Georgia counties:

