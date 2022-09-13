Owners of troubled Arlington apartment complex fined $15,000 for code violations this year

The owners of an Arlington apartment complex have been fined more than $15,000 for code violations since they bought the apartments in January, according to the city records. And $8,000 is still unpaid.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owners of an Arlington apartment complex have been fined more than $15,000 for code violations since they bought the apartments in January, according to the city records. And $8,000 is still unpaid.

Code enforcement complaints from this year show citations at the San Remo Apartments for things like leaky ceilings, no air conditioning and roach infestations. A senior vice president at the management company said any city violations are fixed immediately, but a tenant News4JAX spoke with said that hasn’t been her experience.

Shakari Jackson moved into a unit at the complex in March 2020 and called the conditions “terrible.” She showed News4JAX a clogged drain, evidence of a roach problem and a kitchen counter she worries will soon collapse. In another man’s apartment, the roof is in such poor condition that it’s at risk of caving in.

Jackson said the cabinets in her apartment have been missing since 2020. City records show code enforcement gave the complex a warning about the cabinets in April and then a $255 citation in July. Records show it was referred for non-payment last month.

City records also show about two weeks after the new owners bought the property in January, they were issued a warning citation for a damaged sliding door, a damaged ceiling leaking in the bathroom and a leaky tub faucet in Jackson’s apartment. Management fixed the ceiling and the faucet the day of, but not the door. They were issued a $255 fine for the sliding door about two weeks later. The code enforcement report said the door wouldn’t close.

Records show a few weeks later, the fine was forwarded to general counsel for nonpayment and finally, in April, the door was fixed. Jackson said it was fixed with duct tape.

“I feel like this apartment might as well be condemned,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she worries about her family living in the apartment, especially with her child having special needs.

“People watching this might ask, why don’t you just move somewhere else?” Jackson said. “Money. I was out of work for six months. So I’m just gonna get everything back on track and it’s hard to move around. Especially when rent going up, high deposits. What can I do?”

Houston-based Nitya Capital lists the complex as one of its investments on its website. That website also said it links investors with opportunities to acquire and then manage without additional fees. It said it has $3 billion in assets under management with 28% returns delivered to its more than 3,000 investors.

The owner does have the opportunity to appeal the citations in court.

The management company that handles the complex previously told the I-TEAM it is having trouble finding maintenance workers and getting parts with supply chain issues.