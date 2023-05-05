DEA nationwide drug operation seizes over 540K fake fentanyl pills, more than 100 arrests in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced Friday the results of a yearlong operation called “Operation Last Mile,” which targeted the distribution of drugs in America.

During the operation, federal agents pursued operatives, associates and drug distributors who are known to be affiliated with two of the world’s most ruthless Mexican drug cartels: the Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG).

Agents said both cartels are responsible for most of the fentanyl and meth deaths across the county and also fueling gun violence on the streets.

Operation Last Mile consisted of 1,436 drug investigations nationwide starting in May 2022.

Those investigations led to the arrest of over 3,000 people who have ties to the two cartels. It also led to the seizure of nearly 44 million fentanyl pills, more than 6,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, over 91,000 pounds of meth and over 8,000 guns and more than $100 million in cash.

The Miami DEA field division, which oversees all DEA investigations throughout Florida, was also busy during the operation.

Assistant Special Agent Mike Dubet, who is in charge of the Jacksonville DEA office, broke down the Florida numbers.

“We seized about 300 pounds of methamphetamine. about 90 pounds of powdered fentanyl, about 540,000 fake fentanyl pills. So, it was significant. More than 100 arrests,” Dubet said.

The operation also led to 28 indictments in Mexico, China and Central America.