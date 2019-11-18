2 Chemistry Professors Allegedly Channel "Breaking Bad," Charged with Cooking Meth in University Lab

Two chemistry teachers are accused of channeling “Breaking Bad” kingpin Walter White and cooking their own meth.

Earlier in the semester, students noticed an unusual chemical smell in the science labs at Henderson State University in Arkansas, according to reports. Soon after, associate professors Bradley Rowland, 40, and Terry Bateman, 45, were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

In a 2014 profile in the college newspaper, Rowland was referred to as "Henderson's Heisenberg,” a reference to Walter White's drug lord alias. In the interview, Rowland described how authentic "Breaking Bad" was, saying, “What it has really done is, it has gotten a whole new young generation interested in chemistry."

The professors, who also ran the university's chemistry club together, have been placed on administrative leave. No date has been set for their court appearance, they have both pleaded not guilty.

