Woman's Rescue "Kitten" Turns Out to Be a Wild Puma
When Florencia Lobo and her brother discovered what looked like two kittens abandoned near Santa Rosa de Leales, Argentina, they assumed they were two babies who had lost their mother.
"We thought that it was an abandoned cat who had given birth," Lobo told Reuters.
The pair took the animals home, but only one, whom they named Tito, survived.
Two months later, Lobo took the little cat to the vet for a check-up — and was told Tito was actually a puma jaguarundi. The small wild cats are found in the southwest U.S., as well as Central and South America.
"The vet didn't know what it was but said it was not a normal cat and gave me the number of the reserve," Lobo said.
Wildlife experts at the Reserva Experimental Horco Molle in Yerba Buena, Argentina, are now caring for Tito and will return him to his natural habitat when he's older.
