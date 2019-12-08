Rapper Juice Wrld Reportedly Dead at 21

Fans of rapper Juice Wrld are trying to come to grips with the shocking news of his passing at age 21.

According to TMZ, Juice Wrld, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, had just landed in Chicago after a flight from California. He was walking through Midway Airport when he reportedly suffered a seizure.

Law Enforcement sources reportedly told the outlet that Higgins was bleeding from his mouth by the time paramedics reached him.

Higgins was still conscious when he got to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. At this point, the cause of his death is still unclear.

Juice Wrld had just begun his music career on a high note.

After originally releasing the track on SoundCloud in 2017, “Lucid Dreams,” soared to #2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts the following year. It happened not long after the Chicago native snagged a deal with Interscope Records.

The album the single was featured on, “Goodbye and Good Riddance,” peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200.

Higgins’ fans are filling social media with messages of disbelief. “No f***ing way... I wasn't expecting this. We ain't making it past 21...Will never forget u!!” one man wrote.

“Not Juice Wrld Bro. No plz no. I love you bro. Rip Juice Wrld,” wrote user.

“First concert I ever went to was yours and im gonna miss the energy you gave off. Fly high bro,” said another on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Fans Celebrate Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle's 34th Birthday

Song Teen Rapper Wrote While on the Lam Is 'Stained With' Blood, Murder Victim's Dad Says

C Glizzy, Friend of XXXTentacion, Shot in Head Just Before Anniversary of Rapper's Death