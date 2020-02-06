'Charmed': Where Are They Now?

The WB drama series "Charmed" captivated viewers with its female cast of spellbinding witches. The show made break out stars of actresses like Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, Kaley Cuoco and Rose McGowan, snagging nominations for fan-voted Kids and Teen Choice Awards.

Doherty played oldest sister Prue Halliwell, the leader of the group. Actress Holly Marie Combs played Piper Halliwell, the middle sister and tie-breaker, and Milano played Phoebe Halliwell, the youngest and most impulsive sister. McGowan later joined the show as a fourth, long-lost sister.

While it's been more than 10 years since "Charmed" ended with its eighth season, it's found new life and new viewers in reruns and on streaming platforms.

Here is everything the actors have been up to since:

Shannen Doherty

Doherty, who left the show after the third season of “Charmed” amid rumors she and co-star Milano didn't get along, had a fruitful acting career before the show, including her debut in the 1988 film “Heathers” and her breakout role as Brenda Walsh in “Beverly Hills: 90210,” and continued acting after leaving the show in 2001.

She continued to make various television and reality show appearances, including “Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty” in 2006 and “Shannen Says” in 2012 about her wedding planning with her then-fiancé Kurt Iswarienko.

Doherty appeared as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” in its tenth season, and teamed up with her former “Charmed” co-star Holly Marie Combs in a road-trip reality show “Off the Map with Shannen & Holly” in 2015.

It was in 2015 that Doherty revealed she had breast cancer. She received treatment, including a single mastectomy, and her cancer went into remission in 2017. However, her cancer came back in 2019 as she worked on “BH90210,”a revival of her famous show. She said in 2020 that it was in stage 4.

"I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me?’ Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do," Doherty said in an interview that aired on "Good Morning America" on Feb. 4, 2020. "I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Holly Marie Combs

Combs, who played the middle sister Piper Halliwell, also appeared in “Ocean’s Eleven” and “See Jane Date” during her run with “Charmed.” After the show’s finale, she went on to become a recurring character in television series “Pretty Little Liars” as Ella Montgomery, the mother of main character Aria Montgomery.

She also appeared in an episode of "Grey’s Anatomy," where she once again plays the sister to former “Charmed” co-star Alyssa Milano.

Alyssa Milano

Milano, who appeared in “Who’s the Boss?” and “Melrose Place” before taking on the role of youngest sister Phoebe Halliwell in “Charmed,” continued her career in television and acting but most notably branched out into other projects, including voicing Dr. Ilyssa Selwyn in “Ghostbusters: The Video Game.”

She is also a baseball fan, blogging on the Major Laue Baseball’s website, covering noteworthy games, writing a book titled “Safe At Home; Confessions of a Baseball Fanatic” and releasing team apparel for female baseball players.

She appeared in television commercials for PETA and UNICEF and also was involved in HIV/AIDS activism.

Today, Milano continues to make headlines related to her activism. She was vocal about her support for Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, worked with the 2018 Women’s March and spoke about her own abortions in the 1990s. She is also credited with helping to bring attention to the #MeToo movement that began in 2006 by Bronx-based activist Tarana Burke.

Inside Edition spoke to Alyssa Milano at the 2020 Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump.

Rose McGowan

McGowan, who played Paige Halliwell, became the new youngest sister in “Charmed” after Doherty’s departure after season three. Following the season finale, she starred in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s double feature horror flick “Grindhouse,” in addition to several independent films.

Like Milano, McGowan is also outspoken in her activism. She is a vocal critic of Donald Trump and an activist for LGBTQ rights. She is also one of the many actresses who brought sexual misconduct allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, claiming that Weinstein raped her. McGowan, along with Milano, appeared in Time's 2017 Person of the Year issue as part of the Silence Breakers.

Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

McGowan also came out as gender non-binary in 2018.

Brian Krause

Krause, who played Piper Halliwell’s love interest Leo Wyatt in “Charmed,” appeared in various films and took on minor roles in television series following the series finale. Most noteably, he made appearances on “CSI: Miami,” “Mad Men,” “Castle” and “Dynasty.”

“That was my goal; not to be famous, but to work my entire life as an actor,” Krause said in a 2019 interview with the Pittsburgh Current.

Julian McMahon

McMahon, an Australian-American actor and son of former Prime Minister of Australia Sir William McMahon, played the Halliwell family arch nemesis and eventuall love interest of Phoebe in “Charmed.”

He left the series in 2003 and went on to take the role of plastic surgeon Christian Troy in “Nip/Tuck,” which won him a Golden Globe nomination.

McMahon went on to appear in films like “Fantastic Four” and “Premonition.”

Dorian Gregory

Gregory, who played police officer Darryl Morris on “Charmed,” continued to be involved in entertainment following the series finale. He replaced Shemar Moore as the host of dance program Soul Train, hosted a BET Anniversary and Achievement Awards, performs in the music group MD Says with his sister “Mercedes Bey” and writes poetry.

True to his character, Gregory works with an LAPD program to support youth at risk. He is also involved in fighting juvenile diabetes.

Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco was a late addition to the “Charmed” family, joining the show in its final season as Billie Jenkins, a young witch who approaches the Halliwells for mentoring.

Cuoco, who acted in family sitcoms like “8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter” before “Charmed,” went back to the comedy arena as a main character in “The Big Bang Theory.” The show immediately became a huge hit and concluded in 2019 after 12 seasons.

She also dedicated herself to producing, including founding Yes, Norman Productions in 2017.

