JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every year it brightens 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district and attracts people from all over, and the Nights of Lights is the JaxBest choice for best local holiday event.

The city has been preparing for the annual event since Sept. 30. The lights were turned on Saturday, and you’ll be able to enjoy the magical displays through Feb. 2, 2020.

According to National Geographic, it is one of the 10 best holiday lights displays in the world.

City officials said the best way to get downtown on Light-Up! Night! is via the free park-and-ride shuttle which also operates on Thanksgiving weekend and on Saturdays in December.

Head to Visit St. Augustine’s website to learn more about the event!