ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The 26th annual Nights of Lights will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district beginning Saturday. According to National Geographic, it is one of the 10 best holiday lights displays in the world.

Installation for the $165,000 event began Sept. 30.

“It’s amazing when they are all lit up.” Joe and Chris Hauser, in town from Seattle, said. “We were down here last year for the Nights of Lights and it was gorgeous, and we wanted to see it again. It is fabulous. It is worthwhile to come every year.”

The Hausers are just two of hundreds of thousands of people who will come to St. Augustine for Nights of Lights, according to the City.

“We love to do the hop on and hop off, everyone is singing, and music is playing and it’s just so joyous and you get to see all the lights.” the Hauser’s said.

“Busier every year,” said Chris Taylor, a life-long St. Augustine resident. “I petty cab down here and it’s just a fun job to have, to be in such a cool area.”

City officials said the best way to get downtown on Light-Up! Night! is via the free park-and-ride shuttle which also operates on Thanksgiving weekend and on Saturdays in December.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday. This year’s event will run through Feb. 2, 2020.

For more information, visit FloridaHistoricCoast.com.