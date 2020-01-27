Best local chocolate shop: Peterbrooke Chocolatier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Valentine’s Day is approaching and apart from flowers, we all know nothing says “I love you” more than chocolate!

If you’re shopping for that special someone, make sure Peterbrooke Chocolatier -- the JaxBest choice for best local chocolate shop -- is on your list.

Chances are pretty good that if you haven’t tasted some Peterbrooke chocolate, you’ve still heard of the chocolate shop. It’s been around Jacksonville since 1983!

Peterbrooke uses only the best ingredients and “old world techniques" when creating traditional favorites like truffles, caramels and other handmade candies. Its specialties such as chocolate covered cookies, pretzels, popcorn and strawberries that are dipped daily are made with the chocolatier unique blend of chocolates.

Head to Peterbrooke’s website to take a closer look at its treats and specials for Valentine’s Day!