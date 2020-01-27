Best local jewelry shop: Pickett Brothers Jewelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you looking for a piece of fine jewelry that’s perfect for that special someone? Look no further than Pickett Brothers Jewelers, the JaxBest choice for best local jewelry shop!

Pickett Brothers is a small jewelry store that’s been around on Old St. Augustine Road since 1996, and at one point, it was in danger of closing up for good. According to its Facebook page, the store opened with very little capital and no reputation.

Just two months after it opened, the owner arrived at the store to discover it had been burglarized overnight and everything was taken. The future was bleak.

But the community heard about what happened and supported Pickett Brothers, and the jewelry store says if it weren’t for that, it’s likely that the store would not have survived.

Pickett Brothers is committed to exceptional customer service, product quality and treats its customers like family! Head to its website to meet the team and learn more about its services.