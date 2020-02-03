49ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

49ºF

Jax Best

Vote for the best local summer camp

Nick Jones, Digital producer

Tags: JaxBest
Photo: Alex Proimos from Sydney, Australia [CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]
Photo: Alex Proimos from Sydney, Australia [CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Summer will be here before you know it, and something that will be on the minds of many parents: Where do I send the kids?

We need your help finding the best local summer camp.

You can vote once per day from Feb. 6 through Feb. 15. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have an option to write-in your candidate during the ballot process below.

Please note that we are looking for local summer camps around the Jacksonville area. We will reject write-ins that do not have enough information for us to find and verify them.

Winners will be announced on Feb. 24. Once you’ve voted, click here to check out the other categories.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: