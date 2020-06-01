Jacksonville’s best sandwich: Pinegrove Market and Deli

Pinegrove Market and Deli, your choice for Jacksonville’s best sandwich, has been a neighborhood icon in the city for over 60 years.

As mentioned on its website, there’s an “old world” charm to the restaurant with a family atmosphere engraved in the deli and its service.

Ingredients are carefully chosen and personal attention is given to each order. The deli items are hand-crafted and the burgers are hand-ground.

Interested in catering for your next party? Good move! There’s a menu for that too. In the mood for breakfast? Excellent choice.

It’s been a local favorite for years, and it will continue to be! Head to Pinegrove’s website to glance at the menu.