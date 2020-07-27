Jacksonville’s best sports bar to watch the Jaguars: Big Dawgs’ Sports Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When the Jaguars are going to battle on Sunday against a big rival -- say, the Titans -- there’s no better spot to watch than with a group of fans.

Big Dawgs’ Sports Restaurant is your pick for the best sports bar in town to watch the Jags.

If the team is playing, you have about 20 different televisions to watch from! Chances are good you won’t be able to miss a moment of the action.

In addition, there are video games for the kids and a pool table for you and your pals. When you get hungry, Big Dawgs’ is known for its famous wings and juicy burgers. There’s also craft beer and wine.