Jacksonville’s best spot to dock & dine: Whitey’s Fish Camp

It might come as little surprise that a well-known fish camp in Fleming Island -- which has been around for a hot second -- is the JaxBest choice for the best spot to dock the boat and grab a bite to eat.

We’re talking, of course, about Whitey’s Fish Camp, and if you haven’t already paid it a visit, you’re missing out.

It was first opened by Whitey Ham and his wife, Ann, in the early 60s while Ham served in the Navy. It was a simple spot: A tackle shop with nine bar stools. The menu? Sodas, beers and sandwiches.

In the late 60s, a dining room and a full kitchen was added, and in 1980, there was a camp ground that could accommodate up to 44 RVs. In the late 80s -- Whitey’s added the outside deck and a full service bar, officially making it the “new” Whitey’s Fish Camp and Restaurant.

In March of 2002, an electrical fire destroyed the kitchen and the outside dining area, but it didn’t keep it closed for good. A year later, it reopened -- marking it’s 40th year in business.

Skip ahead 18 years and Whitey’s is undoubtably a staple of the community in Fleming Island! There are nightly dining specials throughout the week and there’s live music on the weekends.

Head to Whitey’s website to take a look at the menu.