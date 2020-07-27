Jacksonville’s best sunset view: Sunset Tiki Bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking for the best spot to enjoy the sunset in Jacksonville? Might as well do it with a cold beverage!

Sunset Tiki Bar, your choice for Jacksonville’s best sunset view, is located at Doctors Lake Marina in Fleming Island, not too far from Whitey’s Fish Camp -- your favorite spot to dock and dine!

If you’re not there to watch the sunset, the Sunset Tiki Bar is still a sweet spot to cool off after being out on a hot day. You can enjoy a cold beer or wine as well as some tropical music along the water’s edge.