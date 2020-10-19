Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch: Mandarin United Methodist Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ready to find the perfect pumpkin to carve a jack-o'-lan·tern? Mandarin United Methodist Church is your pick for Jacksonville’s best pumpkin patch.

The pumpkin patch is a fundraiser for the OneTen Youth group. The church said it enables them to take part in mission projects and other youth activities.

The pumpkin patch is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you’re planning a visit, the church loves to see your photos! Tag @MandarinUMC for a chance to be featured.

Click here to visit the website.