Jacksonville’s best food truck: Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck

If the customer’s always right, then it’s no surprise that Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck is your 2020 choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck.

This local favorite serves up piping hot chicken wings (not to mention shrimp, catfish and salmon and sides) by themselves or on a platter, depending on what you’re after. Sure, they’re tasty on their own, but the sauces — spicy honey and sweet buffalo are our favorites — add a nice kick.

But don’t take our word for it. Here’s what other customers had to say:

“If you’ve never patronized them and you live in Jacksonville, you’re selling yourself short,” one reviewer said.

“They make your order fresh every time, never stingy with their sauce, and it’s decent prices,” another added.

So don’t be chicken — check out Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck.

Runners up: Abstrakt Filipino Essence, Khloe’s Kitchen