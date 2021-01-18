Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: River & Post

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With a view of the Jacksonville skyline unlike any other spot in the city, not to mention the amazing food, it comes as little surprise that River and Post has won more than one category in JaxBest.

In addition to being your pick for Jacksonville’s best spot for a romantic dinner, River and Post has also taken the honors of best rooftop bar in Jacksonville -- two years in a row.

Along with the view, the 450-seat restaurant offers a great atmosphere and top-notch cocktails.

The menu features locally sourced meats and seafood, and it’s all mouthwatering.

Since it’s a romantic meal, make sure you check out the wine list and the dessert menu!

Runners up: Black Sheep, Marker 32