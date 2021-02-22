Jacksonville’s best summer camp: Smitty’s Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Summer will be here before we know it, and if you’re looking for a place for the kiddos, look no further than Smitty’s Camp, your choice for Jacksonville’s best summer camp.

It’s been around decades, and began as a small in-home center. Over the years, it’s grown considerably. There are acres of green grass, a lake, an in-ground pool, a ball diamond and sports field.

“For almost 40 years, Smitty’s has given thousands of children camp experiences and friendships that they will cherish for a lifetime,” the website reads.

Campers that are accepted are children who have completed kindergarten through age 12. There’s also a mini-camp for children who have completed voluntary prekindergarten and who will be entering kindergarten in the fall.

Counselors are first-aid and CPR trained! Head to the Smitty’s Camp website to learn how to enroll.