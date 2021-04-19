Jacksonville’s best pet bakery: Redbones Gourmet Dog Bakery and Boutique

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – “Making dogs happy one tail at a time,” Redbones Dog Bakery and Boutique in Amelia Island is your choice for Jacksonville’s best pet bakery.

In addition to being a bakery, Redbones is also a boutique and a company that really loves dogs. Your four-legged friends are welcomed in with free samples of the bakery’s treats.

The treats, owner Martinique Lemke says, are all made with healthy ingredients like apples, carrots, pineapple, peanut butter and cheese. “These treats are so irresistibly good; your canine will roll over, play dead and beg for more,” she writes.

Redbones also specializes in cat treats too! Pamper your pet and take a closer look at the goods on its website.

Runners up: 2) Bark on Park 3) Faux Paws Dog Shoppe