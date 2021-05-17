Jacksonville’s best fried chicken: Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck

Our mouths are watering just looking at this photo! (Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our mouths are watering as we announce Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck as this year’s JaxBest winner for best fried chicken!

If the name rings a bell, it’s because the chicken joint was also voted Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2020 and 2021.

News4Jax is very familiar with just how scrumptious these wings taste. In February, The Morning Show crew had a spicy wing eating competition outside the Channel 4 studios.

The food truck occasionally moves around, so be sure to follow the Bawk Bawk Chicken Truck Facebook page for more information and to take a closer look at what’s on the menu!

Runners up:

2) The Avenue Grill 3) Trap House Chicken