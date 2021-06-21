Jacksonville’s best dog park: BrewHound Dog Park + Bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, it’s your pick as the best spot for a pawsome time with your best friend.

Sunny days in Florida are meant to be relished outdoors! So take your pup and soak up some sun on BrewHound’s acre of parklike grounds.

As much as BrewHound is for the pups, it’s for their owners, too. There are lawn games, outdoor TVs, Bold Bean coffee and locally-brewed craft beers.

The owners tell News4Jax the idea came from a small bar in Orlando, where they were sitting together and drinking greyhound cocktails.

“We just really missed our dogs, and we were curious, why can’t we just bring our dogs everywhere?” said Jason Underwood.

Head to BrewHound’s website to join the pack!

Runners up: 2) Dogwood Park of Jacksonville 3) Ed Austin Reginal Dog Park