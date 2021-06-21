Jacksonville’s best golf course: The Palencia Club

The Palencia Club took top honors for the best golf course in JaxBest for 2021.

The green is set in one of the most colorful and scenic stretches of Northeast Florida. It’s dubbed one of the best 18 hole championship golf courses around.

Opened in May 2002, The Palencia Club is for all ages and hosts multiple events and parties.

The fairways are pristine and the course is immaculately maintained making it a perfect fit for golfers of all skill levels.

The Palencia Club is known for more than just golf. The club also holds events, weddings, kids’ activities, banquets and more.

Runners up:

2) Amelia River Golf Club 3) Ponte Vedra Inn & Club