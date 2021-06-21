Jacksonville’s best trail: Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Adding to its collection of JaxBest awards, the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens has once again taken the honors for the best trail.

Trails within the Arboretum are graded easiest, moderate, and more difficult based on terrain and length. Whether you’re in the mood for a stroll or a vigorous walk, there’s over three miles of trails for you to adventure.

Putting it plainly, it’s easy to get your steps in here and unwind at the same time. There are 120 acres for you to explore and enjoy!

Take a closer look at its website and head to its Facebook page to learn more!

Runners up:

2) Big Talbot Big Pine Trail, 3) Pioneer Trail