Jacksonville’s best water sports rentals: St. Augustine Sailing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you ready to feel the wind in your hair, the breeze on your skin, and the sun on your face? Sounds like you need an adventure with St. Augustine Sailing!

St. Augustine Sailing is Northeast Florida’s premier destination for unique experiences. Fun and adventure awaits when you cruise on the water with this 2021 JaxBest winner.

The tourist attraction in St. Johns County has everything from relaxing adventures to in-depth lessons.

St. Augustine Sailing offers brunch on the high seas, membership options, lessons, private charters, sip ‘n sail, team building and more.

The backdrop of sun, sea and sky have been used for family photos, engagement photos and graduation photos.

Heard enough? What are you waiting for -- click here to book your experience today.

Ad

Runners up:

2) All Wet Sports 3) Jax boat rentals