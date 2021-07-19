Jacksonville’s best live music: Daily’s Place

Daily's Place is an amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo: News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s pure adrenaline when you go watch a concert at Daily’s Place. That’s just one of the reasons Jacksonville chose the venue for best live music in 2021.

Daily’s Place is an amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville. The venue is connected to the south end of TIAA Bank Field and shares space with a “flex field” indoor practice facility for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That stadium is so close, you can touch it. Literally, you can. It opened in May 2017 and seats 5,500 people.

The venue is outdoors but features a covered dome to keep concertgoers safe and dry. It has an open concept and staggered seating so everyone feels like they have a front-row view.

The venue has LED lights, a stage, main floor, mezzanine and balcony.

In 2021 Daily’s Place will host big names such as Miranda Lambert, Goo Goo Dolls, Little Big Town, Jonas Brothers and more.

Runners up: 2) Florida Theatre 3) St. Augustine Amphitheater