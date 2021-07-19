Jacksonville’s best place to dock & dine: Palms Fish Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A familiar name on the JaxBest list has made a return, and this time, Palms Fish Camp is your pick for Jacksonville’s best place to dock and dine.

What makes Palms Fish Camp great? Turns out a few things. It’s also been your pick for Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining.

The food is delicious -- we’re talking fresh, locally caught seafood. “If it were any fresher, it would be swimming!” the restaurant’s website reads.

Palms has been located on the banks of Clapboard Creek along Hecksher Drive since 1950, and it’s philosophy has remained the same all along -- start with quality, end with quality.

Head to its website for a look at the menu!

Runners up:

2) Palm Valley Outdoors Bar & Grill 3) Whitey’s Fish Camp