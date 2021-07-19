Jacksonville’s best sunset view: Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

An exterior view of the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, masonry fort completed in 1695, and St. Augustine Harbor (Hulton Archive/Getty Images).

Your choice for the Jacksonville area’s best sunset view also comes with a picturesque landscape of the nation’s oldest city.

A bit of history: The original core of the Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine was built in the 17th century by the Spanish. It’s purpose was to defend Florida and the Atlantic trade route. The monument preserves the oldest masonry fortification in the continental U.S., and has undergone many alterations.

It’s quite breathtaking to see in person, if you haven’t.

Should you be watching the sunrise, you’ll be overlooking beautiful views of the Matanzas Bay, the Bridge of Lions and Anastasia Island. Turning to the west, you’ll enjoy a view of the ancient city as the sun sets.

The monument -- known by many as the fort -- is open to the public seven days a week except on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.