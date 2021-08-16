Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood: Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Taking recognition as your choice for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood in 2021 is Mandarin, where the residential areas are full of history. You’ll also find some of the best river views in the city.

Did you know -- both Harriet Beecher Stowe and Lee Adams, a well-known Jacksonville artist -- both lived in the neighborhood. You might NOT be surprised to learn it was named in the 1800s after the Mandarin Orange.

According to Visit Jax, Mandarin was once described as “a tropical paradise” by Stowe, the author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Today, the neighborhood that is characterized by big oak trees hung with Spanish moss is a blend of homes and shopping centers. It was once a river port for shipping oranges and other citrus fruit.

Runners up:

2) Riverside Avondale 3) Historic Springfield