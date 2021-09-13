Jacksonville’s best history museum: Mandarin Museum & Historical Society

Note: Mandarin Museum and Historical Society is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the third year in a row, you’ve chosen the Mandarin Museum and Historical Society as Jacksonville’s best history museum.

Located on the St. Johns River, the museum takes visitors back to old Florida.

At the Mandarin Museum, you can get a timeline of events from Mandarin’s beginnings as a Timucuan village to modern times. You can also visit St. Joseph’s Mission Schoolhouse, the last remaining one-room schoolhouse in Duval County, built in 1898 specifically for the education of Black Mandarin residents.

The museums offer a chance for you to explore the natural beauty of old Florida, capturing a time when citrus growers worked the land and steamboats plied through the waters, according to Visit Jacksonville.

The society offers tours, events, volunteering opportunities and more.

Learn more on the museum’s website.

Runners up: 2) Museum of Science & History 3) Ritz Theatre & Museum