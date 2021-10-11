Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River and Post

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A back-to-back-to-back winner. River and Post has once again, again, landed as your choice for Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar -- and it’s easy to see why.

If you feel like you’ve seen River and Post mentioned in other spots, you’re not imagining things. It’s also been your choice for Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner.

When it comes to a rooftop bar -- what’s the first thing that comes to mind... apart from the drinks? Chances are, the view, right?.

Once you’ve taken the elevator to the top floor, as the doors slide open, you’re instantly greeted with views of the St. Johns River and the Downtown Jacksonville skyline. The view takes your eyes all the way out past the home of the Jaguars and on to the Dames Point Bridge.

As for the adult beverages -- enjoy yourself a hand crafted cocktail as you take in the sights and sounds of the city!

2) Cowford Chophouse 3) Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House