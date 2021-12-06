76º
Jacksonville’s best wine bar: Coastal Wine Market & Tasting Room

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Coastal Wine Market & Tasting Room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, the community has voted Coastal Wine Market & Tasting Room Jacksonville’s best wine bar.

Located in the Nocatee Town Center, the wine bar was started by two UF students with a passion for travel and nature.

The wine bar became a huge success with it’s wide-range of flavorful fine wines, beers and cold bites.

Coastal Wine Market has a happy hour and hosts events. So if you’re looking for a good time and relaxed conversation, you’ll find it here.

Head to the website for a closer look.

Runners up: 2) Tim’s Wine Market & Wine Bar 3) Casa Vino 57

