Jacksonville’s best wine bar: Coastal Wine Market & Tasting Room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, the community has voted Coastal Wine Market & Tasting Room Jacksonville’s best wine bar.

Located in the Nocatee Town Center, the wine bar was started by two UF students with a passion for travel and nature.

The wine bar became a huge success with it’s wide-range of flavorful fine wines, beers and cold bites.

Coastal Wine Market has a happy hour and hosts events. So if you’re looking for a good time and relaxed conversation, you’ll find it here.

Runners up: 2) Tim’s Wine Market & Wine Bar 3) Casa Vino 57