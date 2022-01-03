Best bed & breakfast: The Riverdale Inn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Located in the heart of Jacksonville’s Riverside neighborhood, the family-owned and operated Riverdale Inn is your pick for best bed and breakfast.

Walk to handful of local restaurants that are Riverside favorites, including River and Post and Black Sheep -- which have both won JaxBest categories.

It’s also just blocks from the Cummer Museum and a short drive downtown to MOCA Jacksonville. Truly a great place to say to get the feel of Jacksonville!

The inn has 11 designed and decorated guest rooms with the amenities of a hotel or larger inn. Of course, your stay includes a daily breakfast.

Head to its website to book a room!

Runner up:

2) St. Augustine Beach Bed & Breakfast