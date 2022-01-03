Best romantic dinner: Restaurant Orsay

An elegant restaurant that needs no introduction -- Restaurant Orsay, truly a staple along Park Street, is a top-notch restaurant and your choice for the best romantic dinner.

As noted on its website, every dish is expertly curated using traditional French techniques, with a touch of southern influence.

First impressions mean a lot -- and you’re guaranteed to have a good one here. The amazing flavors will bring you back!

“We trust you’ll taste – and savor – the difference,” the website writes.

Runners up:

2) Marker 32 3) River & Post