Jacksonville’s best Irish pub: The Stout Snug

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s not a secret -- there’s something homey about visiting an Irish pub for a pint. Turns out for a second time, your favorite place to do that is the Stout Snug in Murray Hill.

As of publication, The Stout Snug is open Thursday through Sunday -- and there’s something different going on just about every night of the week.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, it’s trivia time with JD from the DJ Company. Friday through Sunday you’ll find live music, and on the weekends, there’s sports on TV and $13 mimosas.

Their motto is: Great food, great music and great friends! Head to the Stout Snug’s website for a look at the menu... and be sure to check out the creamery.

Runners up:

2) Culhane’s Irish Pub 3) Lynch’s Irish Pub