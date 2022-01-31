Jacksonville’s best juice bar: Roots and Fruits Juicery

For the second year in a row, Roots and Fruits Juicery has been voted Jacksonville’s best juice bar!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, Roots and Fruits Juicery has been voted Jacksonville’s best juice bar!

The local juice bar has juices that will help boost your immune system, help you relieve pressure and breathe easier, provide protein and more!

Did we mention that 98 % of its smoothies are both gluten-free and vegan?

“We created many juice blends that give you the opportunity to tackle unique health goals and take command of your body,” its website says.

See for yourself by checking out its Facebook page.

Click here to visit the juice bar’s website.

Ad

Roots and Fruits Juicery has two locations:

2940 University Blvd W Jacksonville, FL 32217 | (904) 300-3580

119 Bartram Oaks Walk Suite 101 Fruit Cove, FL 32259 | (904) 295-3163

Runners up: 2) Honeys Plates 3) Grassroots Natural Market 4) Kairos Juices