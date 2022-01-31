JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grab the family, get in the car and head toward Mandarin -- because that’s where you’re going to find your choice for Jacksonville’s best kid-friendly restaurant: Kim’s Korean BBQ.

Kim’s Korean BBQ brings authentic Korean cuisine to Jacksonville in a way that only a Korean family could.

Get ready for homemade bibimbap, bulgogi, and pan-seared mandu in a family-oriented atmosphere.

“We take great pride in preparing meals that give both taste and nutrition of the Korean people,” the restaurant’s website says.

They serve up everything from ramyun noodles to pork ribs.

Click here to see the menu and for more information about the restaurant .

Location: 9825-1 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32257 Phone: (904) 619-5832

Runners up: 2) Mackey’s Munchies 3) Clark’s Fish Camp 4) The Bearded Pig