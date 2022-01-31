Jacksonville’s best road race: Cupcake Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Cupcake Run is back in 2022, and your choice for Jacksonville’s best road race is going to be sweeter than ever!

The Cupcake 5K, presented by Sweets By Holly, and 1-mile Cake Walk fun run at the St. Johns Town Center benefits Girls on the Run of Northeast Florida. It’s a non-profit that “inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experienced-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.”

And, yes, all participants get a cupcake at the finish line -- and vouchers for two more freebies from Sweets By Holly!

The first place finisher overall will win Sweets By Holly cupcakes for a year (a dozen minis per month)! The second place finisher overall will win Sweet by Holly cupcakes for six months (a dozen minis per month).

The race is set for April 9. Follow this link to register and head to the Cupcake Run’s website for more information.

