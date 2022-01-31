Jacksonville’s best summer camp: FALA Spanish Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second time, FALA Language Academy Spanish Camp has been voted the JaxBest choice for best summer camp.

The camp teaches Spanish to all ages in the Jacksonville community and surrounding areas with a “unique approach that makes learning another language fun and easy.”

The week-long camp will immerse your child, allowing them to learn the lifestyles, customs, history, artists, musicians and inventors of major Spanish-speaking countries.

The summer camp offers age-appropriate and fun activities that uniquely incorporate different subjects while learning Spanish. Things offered include:

STEM projects

Lego Bots

Cooking

Soccer (Copa América 2021)

Music, Dance, and Art

Theme Parties, water time

Lifestyle and Customs

Sports, Games, and much more!

All FALA staff are native Spanish speakers, and the academy says the teachers are CPR certified and must pass a thorough background screening.

Click here for more information and for registration.

Runners up: 2) North Florida Fishing Camp 3) Bolles Summer Camp