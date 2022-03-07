The Donut Shoppe is a staple of the Jacksonville community -- and the top pick for JaxBest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a three-peat for The Donut Shoppe!

The Donut Shoppe is yet again the JaxBest choice for best doughnut.

RELATED: (2021) Jacksonville’s best doughnut: The Donut Shoppe

The Donut Shoppe has been open since 1962 and serves 21 different varieties.

They open up every day right at 5 a.m. It serves 21 different varieties of dounts -- so that everyone leaves happy!

The bakery has a 4.8/5 rating on Google with more than 1,200 reviews. Needless to say, people love these donuts!

Click here for donuts, times, and more information.

Runners up:

2) Daily Donuts 3) The Mini Bar