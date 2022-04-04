Jacksonville’s best museum: Mandarin Museum & Historical Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It should come as no surprise -- the Mandarin Museum and Historical Society is, once again, your choice for Jacksonville’s best history museum.
As written by VisitJax, the museum offers a chance for you to explore the natural beauty of old Florida, capturing a time when citrus growers worked the land and steamboats plied through the waters.
The 10-acre riverfront site was once a homestead and includes a restored 1875 farmhouse and a barn from the same era. You’ll enjoy a picturesque scene of oak trees draped with Spanish moss.
The boardwalk provides a chance to watch wildlife and catch a glimpse of a sunset! The society offers tours, events, volunteering opportunities and more.
In the museum, learn about a Union steamboat that hit a Confederate mine and sank off Mandarin Point. There’s also a rotating gallery that exhibits modern and past artists that were inspired by the Mandarin community.
Learn more on the museum’s website.
