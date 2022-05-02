69º

Jax Best

Jacksonville’s best sports team: Jacksonville Icemen

Let’s go Icemen!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: JaxBest, Sports, Jacksonville Icemen
Jacksonville Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen is clearly the best local sports team in Jacksonville!

The minor league ice hockey team in the ECHL was voted the best sports team for the fourth consecutive year in a row in JaxBest!

The team has been around since the 2017-18 season and plays its home games downtown at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The team’s mascot, Fang, is one of our favorites of all time! Fang is a 1-year-old Husky “adopted” on Oct. 12, 2018, from the Jacksonville Humane Society as part of National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. In a fan vote, the name Fang received over 1,000 votes, in honor of JSO K-9 Fang who was killed in the line of duty just two weeks before.

When you visit a game expect good food and drinks, an awesome atmosphere and a fun time!

For tickets, click here, call 904-602-7825, or email tickets@jacksonvilleicemen.com. For all other inquiries, email info@jacksonvilleicemen.com.

Runners up:

2) Jacksonville Dixie Blues 3) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email