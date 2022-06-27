Jacksonville’s best fishing charter: Team Buck Rogers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the FOURTH time in a row — Team Buck Rogers has found itself as the winner of Jacksonville’s best fishing charter!

Capt. Chad has spent over 23 years in law enforcement and is a lieutenant at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He offers a first responder/military discount.

Team Buck Rogers, named after Capt. Chad’s late grandfather, Buck, and his father, Roger, welcomes anglers of all skill levels and children of all ages for a day on the water!

The team promises to get you out to the fish and back in comfort and style. They are equipped with the latest in sonar and radar to help you catch the best fish.

Click here for pricing and more information. And, while you’re at it, take a look at the most recent catches.

Location: 9954 Heckscher Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32226

Runners up:

2) Set Em Up Fishing Charters 3) Capt. Dave’s Sport Fishing