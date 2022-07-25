Jacksonville’s best family-friendly park: Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park

Check out this sunrise at Hanna Park from Mafins13 on SnapJAX!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Your choice for Jacksonville’s best family-friendly park is also a beach -- Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park.

As written by Visit Jacksonville, the oceanfront city park located between Atlantic Beach and Mayport Village is a haven for outdoor lovers. There’s biking trails, camping grounds, hiking trails, kayaking, surfing -- and 1.5 miles of beaches.

There’s a 60-acre lake for fishing, kayaks, pedal boats and canoes. There’s over 20 miles of hiking and biking trails that go through a mixture of terrain. The campground includes 300 sites in a wooded area accessible by paved roads.

And, if you are camping -- be sure to check out the campground store where you’ll find:

Rentals: Mountain bikes, beach cruisers, adult tricycles, kayaks, canoes, games, fishing poles

Refreshments: Cold drinks, coffee, ice cream, sandwiches, snacks, ice

Fishing Bait: Live worms, frozen shrimp, squid

Beach: Towels, chairs, sunscreen, umbrellas

Camping: Firewood, RV supplies, propane, charcoal

As for surfing, Visit Jacksonville says The Poles, or the north end of the beach, is a top spot in Northeast Florida.

SnapJax user dasher captured a cloudy and windy day with waves at The Poles in Hanna Park.

For more information, head to the city of Jacksonville’s website.

Address: 500 Wonderwood Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32233

Runners up:

2) The Clarke House Park 3) South Beach Park & Sunshine Playground