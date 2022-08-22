Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning once again as winner for Jacksonville’s best farmers market is none other than the market that’s aptly named to take first place -- the Jacksonville Farmers Market, of course.

Established in 1938, this market is open daily and features 100 produce stalls from local small businesses around town.

It’s visited by 1 million+ visitors every year!

The atmosphere is open-air and festive, and you can greet farmers from across the area as they proudly display their fresh produce and food.

“The Jacksonville Farmers Market is known best for its featured ethnic, and imported specialty items that are not only unique but sometimes also rare and typically hard to find,” the farmers market writes on its website.

The market, located at 1810 West Beaver Street, is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information!

Runners up:

2. Riverside Arts Market 3. Corbitt’s Produce