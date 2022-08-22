Jacksonville’s best Mayport shrimp: Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a JaxBest repeat winner -- and for a good reason. Safe Harbor Seafood Market and Restaurant truly hits the mark on fresh Mayport shrimp.

You can literally see the boats offload the seafood directly into its kitchen, which makes its way onto your plate!

Perhaps, as the restaurant says, it’s the culmination of years of experience you only get in a family business.

Like any great seafood restaurant, the atmosphere is casual, and in this case, patrons can enjoy breathtaking views of the St. Johns River.

Obviously, we’re talking about the best shrimp here. You decide the best way to have it -- in a basket, on a bed of lettuce or on a roll! (The po’ boy rocks) Don’t forget a touch of the Datil Pepper sauce.

If you’re not stopping in to dine, you can always take some with you for a home-cooked meal!

Head to Safe Harbor’s website for a closer look at the menu. Check them out in Mayport, their new location on A1A South in St. Augustine, or serving fresh seafood at Sliders in Neptune Beach.

Runner up: 2) Singleton’s Seafood Shack