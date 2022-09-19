Jacksonville’s best geek event: WasabiCon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a new JaxBest category for 2022 — and taking top honors for Jacksonville’s best geek event is WasabiCon.

WasabiCon calls itself Northeast Florida’s largest pop culture event for fans of cosplay, anime, gaming and everything “geek.”

In other words: If you’re a fan of Japanese pop culture or films, gaming on the PC or even board games, and, of course, if you’re a fan of cosplay — check out WasabiCon at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The two-day convention features celebrity guests, local artists and exhibitors. Events are designed to be suitable for all ages!

At WasabiCon, fandom is family! Mark your calendar for Oct. 15 and 16.

Head to its website to plan your visit and reserve some tickets.