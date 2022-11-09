Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022.

According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.

Here’s some of what people are saying:

“Finally tried 93 Hibachi last night, and I understand the long lines now. That was the best Hibachi I’ve had in Jacksonville.”

“I drove an 1hr 20 mins to find this location today and I must say it was well worth the drive. Food is definitely amazing!”

“They deserve 100 stars!”

Curious where the truck is headed next? Keep an eye on 93 Hibachi’s Instagram page.

Runners up:

2) Gumbo Man 3) Sal’s Cucina