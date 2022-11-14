Best holiday light display: St. Augustine Nights of Lights

JaxBest applies to the Jacksonville area, and it comes as little surprise that your choice for the best light display is St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights event, which attracts people from all over.

It’s made the JaxBest list before, specifically last year when it was your choice for best holiday event.

The 2022-2023 Nights of Lights will take place every evening from Nov. 19 to Jan. 31 of next year. Thousands of people are guaranteed to check out the event that brightens 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district.

The festival will kick off with “Light-Up! Night” on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. The City of St. Augustine is offering free park & ride shuttles on Light-Up! Night, Thanksgiving weekend, the first three Saturdays in December, and during the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

According to floridahistoriccoast.com, the two best spots for selfies include The Plaza de la Constitución, where you’ll find the Christmas tree, and near The Bridge of Lions.

Runners up:

2) Girvin Road lights 3) WillowWood in Winter